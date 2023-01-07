Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 14 settlements – General Staff report

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements in 2 oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 January

Quote: "The enemy is concentrating their main efforts on attempts to capture the entirety of Donetsk Oblast within its administrative borders. They are conducting offensives on the Bakhmut front."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched 1 missile strike and performed 20 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

During the past day [6 January], Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Ozarianivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Sil, Pervomaiske, Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian attackers fired on areas in and around Strilecha, Bochkove, Komisarove, Krasne, Zelene, Ambarne, Buhruvatka, Hatyshche and Odradne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, over 20 settlements came under Russian fire including Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalne (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops opened fire on areas in and around more than 20 settlements, including Yakovlivka, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian invaders fired on Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, over 20 settlements suffered damage resulting from Russian fire; that included the attacks on Zelene Pole and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast), and Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Shcherbaky and Stepove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian attackers have not stopped firing on the settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River. In particular, civilian infrastructure facilities in Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka and Kherson were hit, and civilian casualties have been reported.

"Due to the underachievement of the volunteer recruitment plan for the Territorial Defence Forces in Belgorod Oblast [Russia], the local police has been deployed to assist with the recruitment campaign. The officers are going around apartments and houses, conducting a census of the conscription-age male population and giving talks on promoting the service," the General Staff reported.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck one cluster of Russian troops. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery inflicted fire damage on four clusters of Russian manpower and equipment, as well as on two fuel and lubricant storage points belonging to the Russians.

