Map of mined territories created in Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 January 2023, 10:58
A map of mined territories has appeared in Ukraine.

Source: SESU

Details: An interactive map allows a user to check which roads used by Ukrainians are safe.

This map shows places where explosive objects have already been detected or are probably located, and what their degree of threat is, according to the information available to the State Emergency Service (possible localization error is up to 30 metres).

Search and rescue crews were urged to use it when planning routes in areas where military operations were conducted.

The map can be viewed on the site and downloaded to mobile phones via the relevant app.

