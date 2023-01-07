We support our Russian brothers, but we don't forget about Ukrainians, either – Lukashenko

Belarusians support their Russian brothers, but they "do not forget" about Ukrainians either, self-styled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has claimed.

Source: Lukashenko at St Elizabeth's Convent on the morning of 7 January, quoted by BelTA

Details: Lukashenko recalled that recently, the same convent was collecting aid for the Russian military at the front.

During the same speech, the dictator recalled Ukraine, where allegedly "the first tension was created by the Maidan [in 2013-2014], then the civil war [the Donbas conflict], and then a real hot massacre."

Quote from Lukashenko: "You're doing the right thing. Don't pay attention to a dozen or two of those paid people. We don’t only help our Russian brothers, the Russians, I have never concealed this.

And yesterday's visit to the military, to the Russian military, does not hide the fact that we have supported and keep supporting our brothers. But we do not forget about the Ukrainians. About 10,000 people who fled the war found permanent residence and shelter in our country last year alone."

For reference: Since the beginning of the war, Lukashenko has indeed not forgotten about the Ukrainians; the first Russian units invaded Ukraine from Belarus on 24 February 2022, and for 10 months, missiles and drones have been launched from Belarus, too.

Background: On 28 December, it became known that Russia has collected a group of 10,200 troops in Belarus, but this number is not enough to attack Ukraine.

