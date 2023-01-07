All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We support our Russian brothers, but we don't forget about Ukrainians, either – Lukashenko

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 January 2023, 12:32

Belarusians support their Russian brothers, but they "do not forget" about Ukrainians either, self-styled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has claimed.

Source: Lukashenko at St Elizabeth's Convent on the morning of 7 January, quoted by BelTA

Details: Lukashenko recalled that recently, the same convent was collecting aid for the Russian military at the front.

During the same speech, the dictator recalled Ukraine, where allegedly "the first tension was created by the Maidan [in 2013-2014], then the civil war [the Donbas conflict], and then a real hot massacre."

Quote from Lukashenko: "You're doing the right thing. Don't pay attention to a dozen or two of those paid people. We don’t only help our Russian brothers, the Russians, I have never concealed this.

And yesterday's visit to the military, to the Russian military, does not hide the fact that we have supported and keep supporting our brothers. But we do not forget about the Ukrainians. About 10,000 people who fled the war found permanent residence and shelter in our country last year alone."

For reference: Since the beginning of the war, Lukashenko has indeed not forgotten about the Ukrainians; the first Russian units invaded Ukraine from Belarus on 24 February 2022, and for 10 months, missiles and drones have been launched from Belarus, too.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 28 December, it became known that Russia has collected a group of 10,200 troops in Belarus, but this number is not enough to attack Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News