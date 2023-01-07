All Sections
Russians shelled Bakhmut during the "Christmas truce": 2 dead and 13 wounded

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 January 2023, 13:27

The Prosecutor Genearls’ office has reported that on 6 January, the Russian occupation forces fired artillery at Bakhmut, and as a result, there were thirteen wounded and two dead Ukrainian citizens. 

Source: PGO

Details: It is specified that as a result of powerful mortar attacks on residential areas, a 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were killed.

Another thirteen people received mine blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Private households, apartment buildings and other objects were damaged and destroyed.

Background:

  • On 6 January, the afternoon air-raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine and lasted for two hours. There was a threat of attack from fighter jets.
  • In addition, for the second day in a row, Russian forces struck fire stations in Kherson. There are reports of dead and wounded.
  • At the same time, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation stated that from 12:00 on Friday, they would introduce a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, per Putin’s order.

