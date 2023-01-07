All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Border guards kill occupiers’ commander and stop attack near Bakhmut

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 15:28
Border guards kill occupiers’ commander and stop attack near Bakhmut

Border guard snipers have stopped a Russian attack near Bakhmut and killed one of the occupiers’ commanders.

Source: State Border Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Border guards have stopped the advance of enemy infantry in one of the areas near Bakhmut.

Advertisement:

The occupiers' rifle unit was going to attack our defenders’ stronghold, but snipers from the State Border Service did not allow them to do so. The soldiers killed the commander and the machine gunner with well-aimed shots.

The occupiers, having lost control of the unit, were afraid to advance and fled."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
All News
Advertisement: