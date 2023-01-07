Border guards kill occupiers’ commander and stop attack near Bakhmut

Border guard snipers have stopped a Russian attack near Bakhmut and killed one of the occupiers’ commanders.

Source: State Border Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Border guards have stopped the advance of enemy infantry in one of the areas near Bakhmut.

The occupiers' rifle unit was going to attack our defenders’ stronghold, but snipers from the State Border Service did not allow them to do so. The soldiers killed the commander and the machine gunner with well-aimed shots.

The occupiers, having lost control of the unit, were afraid to advance and fled."

