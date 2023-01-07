President of European Parliament: Europe should meet Ukraine halfway on military aid

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, has welcomed Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles, emphasising that the strengthening of Europe's security also depends on the security of its neighbours.

Source: European Pravda referring to German press agency DPA; Metsola said this on Saturday at a closed congress of the parliamentary group of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Bavaria.

Quote from Metsola: "It is important that we continue to support the Ukrainian people - from a political, humanitarian, financial and military point of view," she said.

Details: The President of the European Parliament thinks that Europe should meet Ukraine halfway in terms of providing aid - this should not be done only by the United States.

"Strengthening our security also depends on strengthening the security of our neighbours. They will not be strong and secure if we are not strong and secure," she explained, adding that Europe must also strengthen its security and defence readiness, and this can only be achieved by creating a real security and defence alliance that complements NATO.

Responding to criticism from Markus Söder, the leader of the Christian Social Union (the CDU's partner in the Bundestag), that Germany always acts too late and has become "Europe's Mr. Lonely", Metsola noted that there are different debates and approaches to this issue in individual EU member states.

However, "it is important to do what should be done. Because we have no other choice," she said, adding that each individual country must show its responsibility.

Background:

On 5 January, following a conversation between US and German leaders Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz, it became known that the United States intends to provide Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany plans to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles. This refers to about 40 armoured vehicles, which should arrive in Ukraine by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, Germany, following the United States, will supply Ukraine with an additional Patriot anti-missile defence system battery.

