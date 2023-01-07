"Precisely on target": Special Operations Forces meet Russian invaders on Bakhmut outskirts

Special operations forces have shown how they are stopping the Russian invaders on the outskirts of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Special Operations Forces’ press service on Telegram

Quote: "Soldiers from the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine are working accurately on targets near Bakhmut.

The video shows the result of the professional work of operators of the Special Operations Forces, who use mortars to stop Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city."

Details: Fierce battles with Russian invaders continue on the Bakhmut front, with the Russians being repulsed by the Ukrainian Defence Forces, which consist of various types of military personnel.

