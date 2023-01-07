All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Precisely on target": Special Operations Forces meet Russian invaders on Bakhmut outskirts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 18:29

Special operations forces have shown how they are stopping the Russian invaders on the outskirts of  Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Special Operations Forces’ press service on Telegram

Quote: "Soldiers from the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine are working accurately on targets near Bakhmut.

The video shows the result of the professional work of operators of the Special Operations Forces, who use mortars to stop Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city."

Details: Fierce battles with Russian invaders continue on the Bakhmut front, with the Russians being repulsed by the Ukrainian Defence Forces, which consist of various types of military personnel.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News