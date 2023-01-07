Partisans destroy railway track used by Russian occupiers in Luhansk Oblast

On the evening of Friday, 6 January, partisans destroyed a railway track used by the Russians to transport military equipment, personnel and ammunition near the occupied town of Shchastia in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "Luhansk partisans represent a force to be reckoned with.

On the evening of 6 January near Shchastia, the railway track between the city of Luhansk and the village of Lantrativka was destroyed with the help of an improvised explosive device.

It had been previously established that this railway connection was used by the Russians to transport military equipment and personnel. In addition, while on the way back, the orcs [Russian soldiers] would export Ukrainian grain to Russian Federation territory."

