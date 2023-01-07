All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Border guards kill almost 2 dozen Wagner Group mercenaries near Bakhmut over Orthodox Christmas

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 18:51

The Russian invaders have not stopped their attempts to attack Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast over Orthodox Christmas and during the so-called "ceasefire" allegedly announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, however they again suffered losses here.

Source: Information from frontline soldiers from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "Border guards from the Luhansk detachment are repulsing assaults from the invaders in Bakhmut on a daily basis.

The enemy is sending large forces, but only death awaits them here. The attacks have not stopped over Christmas either. The enemy has 18 people who are Cargo 200 [dead soldiers], and another 20 who are Cargo 300 [wounded soldiers].

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the Russian forces lost 18 killed and more than two dozen wounded mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company on 7 January. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News