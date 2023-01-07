All Sections
Border guards kill almost 2 dozen Wagner Group mercenaries near Bakhmut over Orthodox Christmas

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 17:51
The Russian invaders have not stopped their attempts to attack Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast over Orthodox Christmas and during the so-called "ceasefire" allegedly announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, however they again suffered losses here.

Source: Information from frontline soldiers from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "Border guards from the Luhansk detachment are repulsing assaults from the invaders in Bakhmut on a daily basis.

The enemy is sending large forces, but only death awaits them here. The attacks have not stopped over Christmas either. The enemy has 18 people who are Cargo 200 [dead soldiers], and another 20 who are Cargo 300 [wounded soldiers].

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the Russian forces lost 18 killed and more than two dozen wounded mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company on 7 January. 

