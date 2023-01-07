All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders no longer have deep rear area on Tavriia front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 18:45
Russian invaders no longer have deep rear area on Tavriia front

Russian invaders on the Tavriia front no longer have a deep rear area due to the actions of Ukraine’s Defenсe Forces.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia operational and strategic group of troops, quoted by the Military Media Center

Quote: "On the Tavriia front, the concept of a ‘deep rear’ no longer actually exists for the enemy.

Advertisement:

We have successfully conducted counteroffensive operations on the Kharkiv and Kherson fronts thanks to a skilful combination of fire and manoeuvre. We also now control all attempts by the occupation forces to organise effective defence and create conditions for active operations.

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything they can to destroy the maximum number of the invaders’ military assets and personnel, even during periods when our positions are relatively stable. The more we destroy them now, the less work there will be during the final liberation of Ukraine from the invaders."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
All News
Advertisement: