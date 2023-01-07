All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy promises further sanctions against those who justify war

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 20:20

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the latest sanctions against those who justify Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s nightly video address

Quote: "We have an intermediate result in the work regarding many citizens of Russia and persons associated with it who justify the war, help to wage it, or glorify the terrorist state. Today, the first such sanctions list is ready, and further decisions on sanctions against such persons will follow.

Everyone whose voice sounds in unison with the roar of Russian artillery will be isolated from the civilised world."

Details: The President also noted that on 7 January the world was once again able to witness how false "any words at any level that come from Moscow are".

"They were saying something about an alleged ceasefire… But the reality is that Russian projectiles have hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions again.

It has been confirmed once again: only the expulsion of the Russian occupiers from Ukrainian land and the elimination of any opportunities for Russia to put pressure on Ukraine and the whole of Europe will mean the restoration of the ceasefire, security and peace," Zelenskyy said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Previously: On Saturday 7 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to impose sanctions against 119 Russian public figures, the vast majority of whom are Russian citizens, with three being Ukrainian citizens.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News