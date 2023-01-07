Zelenskyy promises further sanctions against those who justify war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the latest sanctions against those who justify Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s nightly video address

Quote: "We have an intermediate result in the work regarding many citizens of Russia and persons associated with it who justify the war, help to wage it, or glorify the terrorist state. Today, the first such sanctions list is ready, and further decisions on sanctions against such persons will follow.

Everyone whose voice sounds in unison with the roar of Russian artillery will be isolated from the civilised world."

Details: The President also noted that on 7 January the world was once again able to witness how false "any words at any level that come from Moscow are".

"They were saying something about an alleged ceasefire… But the reality is that Russian projectiles have hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions again.

It has been confirmed once again: only the expulsion of the Russian occupiers from Ukrainian land and the elimination of any opportunities for Russia to put pressure on Ukraine and the whole of Europe will mean the restoration of the ceasefire, security and peace," Zelenskyy said.

Previously: On Saturday 7 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the National Security and Defence Council’s decision to impose sanctions against 119 Russian public figures, the vast majority of whom are Russian citizens, with three being Ukrainian citizens.

