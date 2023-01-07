All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman to meet his Russian counterpart in Turkey

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 January 2023, 21:35

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Ombudsman, said that he is planning to meet with Tatiana Moskalkova, his Russian counterpart, in Turkey in a few days.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets on air during the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote from Lubinets: "This meeting will take place in a few days on the territory of Turkey."

Details: Lubinets said that the main issue that will be discussed at the meeting is the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

In addition, the Ukrainian side wants to discuss the release of civilians "detained on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine" by Russian forces whom Russia is holding hostage and refusing to release.

Quote from Lubinets: "These are ambitious goals. I don’t know how the Russian side will respond, what they will bring to the table. But we are receiving hopeful preliminary indications that they are prepared to discuss this issue.

We have considered countless options, which I can’t publicly disclose. We can’t call this an ‘exchange’ of civilians. Because this is the term used for military prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions. International humanitarian law stipulates that the Russian Federation has to release civilians."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Previously: On 2 January, Lubinets said that he was planning to meet Moskalkova in order to discuss the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including civilian prisoners.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News