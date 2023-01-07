Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman to meet his Russian counterpart in Turkey

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Ombudsman, said that he is planning to meet with Tatiana Moskalkova, his Russian counterpart, in Turkey in a few days.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Lubinets: "This meeting will take place in a few days on the territory of Turkey."

Details: Lubinets said that the main issue that will be discussed at the meeting is the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

In addition, the Ukrainian side wants to discuss the release of civilians "detained on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine" by Russian forces whom Russia is holding hostage and refusing to release.

Quote from Lubinets: "These are ambitious goals. I don’t know how the Russian side will respond, what they will bring to the table. But we are receiving hopeful preliminary indications that they are prepared to discuss this issue.

We have considered countless options, which I can’t publicly disclose. We can’t call this an ‘exchange’ of civilians. Because this is the term used for military prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions. International humanitarian law stipulates that the Russian Federation has to release civilians."

Previously: On 2 January, Lubinets said that he was planning to meet Moskalkova in order to discuss the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war, including civilian prisoners.

