Russian forces attack outskirts of Zaporizhzhia

On the evening of Saturday, 7 January, Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Explosions that reverberated through the city once again prove that Russia has no honour or shame.

Despite the fact that the enemy declared a temporary ceasefire on Christmas, the Ruscists attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

Detailed information about the missile strike is currently being verified."

Details: Kurtiev said that there is a threat of another attack.

As of 23:30, air-raid sirens have been activated in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and a number of other Ukrainian oblasts.

