Occupiers lose over 400 more soldiers over Orthodox Christmas
Sunday, 8 January 2023, 08:27
The Russian occupiers lost another 430 soldiers and 5 UAVs on 7 January.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 111,170 (+430) military personnel
- 3,069 (+3) tanks
- 6,130 (+5) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,065 (+3) artillery systems
- 431 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 217 (+0) air defence systems
- 285 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 272 (+0) helicopters
- 1,849 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs
- 723 (+0) cruise missiles
- 16 (+0) ships/boats
- 4,801 (+3) vehicles and tankers
- 183 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
