Occupiers lose over 400 more soldiers over Orthodox Christmas

The Russian occupiers lost another 430 soldiers and 5 UAVs on 7 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 111,170 (+430) military personnel

3,069 (+3) tanks

6,130 (+5) armoured combat vehicles

2,065 (+3) artillery systems

431 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

217 (+0) air defence systems

285 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

272 (+0) helicopters

1,849 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs

723 (+0) cruise missiles

16 (+0) ships/boats

4,801 (+3) vehicles and tankers

183 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

