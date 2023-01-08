Explosions rock Russian-captured Hydromash plant in Melitopol for several hours

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has reported that explosions have occurred overnight at the Hydromash industrial machinery manufacturing plant which had been captured by Russian forces.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

"It has been very loud at the Ruscist-captured [Russian forces] Hydromash plant, where they have set up another military base.

The rumbling lasted for several hours, an incendiary wave broke the windows of neighbouring houses, and smoke was still billowing over the plant in the morning."

Background: Fedorov reported that there had been a series of explosions in the city overnight on 7-8 January.

