Russian forces hit Kramatorsk overnight using missiles, 8 multi-storey residential buildings damaged

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 10:12
Russian forces hit Kramatorsk overnight using missiles, 8 multi-storey residential buildings damaged

Russian invaders struck Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, using missiles on the night of 8 January. Many buildings have been damaged following the attack. No casualties have been reported.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk, on Facebook

Quote from Honcharenko: "Aftermath of the night missile attack on Kramatorsk.

Two educational institutions, eight apartment buildings and garages have been damaged."

Details: The mayor has said that there have been no casualties reported among the civilians.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Attack on Kurakhove: body retrieved from under debris – Military Administration
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast on night of 30 August: 2 killed and 7 wounded
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
