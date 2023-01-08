Russian forces hit Kramatorsk overnight using missiles, 8 multi-storey residential buildings damaged

Russian invaders struck Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, using missiles on the night of 8 January. Many buildings have been damaged following the attack. No casualties have been reported.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk, on Facebook

Quote from Honcharenko: "Aftermath of the night missile attack on Kramatorsk.

Two educational institutions, eight apartment buildings and garages have been damaged."

Details: The mayor has said that there have been no casualties reported among the civilians.

