Russian forces hit Kramatorsk overnight using missiles, 8 multi-storey residential buildings damaged
Sunday, 8 January 2023, 10:12
Russian invaders struck Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, using missiles on the night of 8 January. Many buildings have been damaged following the attack. No casualties have been reported.
Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk, on Facebook
Quote from Honcharenko: "Aftermath of the night missile attack on Kramatorsk.
Two educational institutions, eight apartment buildings and garages have been damaged."
Details: The mayor has said that there have been no casualties reported among the civilians.
