Russians use prohibited incendiary ammunition to attack Kherson city

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 11:43
Russian invaders shelled the city of Kherson with prohibited incendiary ammunition on the night of 8 January, as Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast, has reported.

Source: Yanushevych on Telegram

Quote from Yanushevych: "The Russian invaders attacked the Tavriiskyi neighbourhood of the city. Incendiary ammunition was used for the attack.

Fortunately, this Ruscist's attack did not result in civilian casualties or infrastructure destruction."

For reference: Incendiary ammunition is prohibited, and it cannot be used in or near cities.

It is allowed to use incendiary ammunition at military facilities only if they are remote from civilian areas.

Using flammable and combustible materials, such ammunition is used to start mass fires in areas with dry vegetation cover.

