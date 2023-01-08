All Sections
Ukraine frees 50 more servicemen from Russian captivity

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 14:28
Ukraine frees 50 more servicemen from Russian captivity

Another exchange of prisoners has taken place; 50 more Ukrainian servicemen were freed as a result.

Source:  Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Presidential Administration 

Yermak Quote: "Another successful exchange of prisoners. We have brought 50 more of our defenders home. These are men belonging to the Armed Forces, territorial defence, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, the Ukrainian Navy,and the Special Operations Forces. 

33 officers, 17 privates and sergeants. 

We are bringing home people that were captured at the Chornobyl NPP, defenders of Mariupol, boys from the Donetsk front and Bakhmut, as well as from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kherson oblasts, where intense battles took place.

This exchange is not the last one. Our ultimate goal is to bring back all our people, and we will make it happen." 

Later, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that this time 25 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 13 National Guard of Ukraine servicemen, four border guards, three servicemen of Ukrainian Naval Forces and five members of territorial defence are returning to their families.

Among the freed defenders are 11 captives from the Chornobyl NPP, eight defenders of Mariupol, nine defenders of Kyiv Oblast, as well as captives from Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, as well as Chernihiv and Kherson Oblasts. 

The oldest person freed is 54 years old, and the youngest is 19.

This is the 36th exchange since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. In total, 1,646 Ukrainians have been returned home, among them both military personnel and civilians.

