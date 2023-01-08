All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian National Guard shoots occupiers who were about to surrender themselves up to captivity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 January 2023, 17:37
Russian National Guard shoots occupiers who were about to surrender themselves up to captivity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff

Members of the National Guard of Russia shot six Russian soldiers near the settlement of Chystopillia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 5 January. These soldiers were going to give themselves up into captivity to the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In order to strengthen the military discipline and to prevent the spread of panic among the military personnel of the occupying forces deployed on the Zaporizhzhia front, our opponents have activated several units of Russia’s National Guard.

Advertisement:

It was revealed that on 5 January, near the settlement of Chystopillia, six soldiers, who had the intention of giving themselves up into captivity, were shot."

Details: The General Staff reports that pursuing the goal of discrediting the Ukrainian military command, Russians are spreading disinformation about the Defence Forces of Ukraine allegedly planning to launch attacks on the medical institutions in Luhansk Oblast, where injured Russian soldiers are undergoing treatment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
All News
Advertisement: