Russian National Guard shoots occupiers who were about to surrender themselves up to captivity in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 January 2023, 18:37

Members of the National Guard of Russia shot six Russian soldiers near the settlement of Chystopillia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 5 January. These soldiers were going to give themselves up into captivity to the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "In order to strengthen the military discipline and to prevent the spread of panic among the military personnel of the occupying forces deployed on the Zaporizhzhia front, our opponents have activated several units of Russia’s National Guard.

It was revealed that on 5 January, near the settlement of Chystopillia, six soldiers, who had the intention of giving themselves up into captivity, were shot."

Details: The General Staff reports that pursuing the goal of discrediting the Ukrainian military command, Russians are spreading disinformation about the Defence Forces of Ukraine allegedly planning to launch attacks on the medical institutions in Luhansk Oblast, where injured Russian soldiers are undergoing treatment.

