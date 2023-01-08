Russians tried to use children for military purposes through mobile game

Russians tried to use Ukrainian children to locate strategically important targets through a mobile game.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Twitter

2nd. Recruitment and use of children.

🇷🇺 tried to use 🇺🇦 children to unknowingly provide information about the location of strategically important objects through a mobile game.

This is not just a dirty trick, it’s a war crime.#tribunal4russia

Details: According to Reznikov, six types of serious violations against children during armed conflicts are listed in the 1999 UN Security Council resolution.

"Russia has committed all of them. We must remember this and punish evil," Reznikov emphasised.

