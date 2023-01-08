All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian power engineers help Russian troops to attack Ukrainian energy system

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 January 2023, 21:02
Russian power engineers help Russian troops to attack Ukrainian energy system

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, the national energy company, has stated that attacks on the Ukrainian energy system were planned by the Russian military together with power engineers.

Source: Kudrytskyi in a comment to Financial Times

Quote: "Attacks are planned and carried out not only by the Russian military, but also by Russian power engineers."

Kudrytskyi states that Russian engineers knew the Ukrainian power system "like the back of their hand" because it was connected to Russia's system before the full-scale invasion last February.

But now Ukrainian engineers better understand the Russian strategy and can take measures aimed at minimising the consequences of the attacks, Kudrytskyi added.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian officials state that Russia conducted a systematic campaign aimed at destroying transformers located in key nodes of the power grid distribution system, and not the power plants themselves, FT writes.

The goal was to break up the grid into isolated islands and prevent electricity from flowing between regions, power experts say. A significant part of Ukraine’s energy-generating capacity is located in the west and reaches the centre and east via high-voltage lines.

Background: 

On 1 January, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo [national energy company], stated that in theory there is a possibility of a complete blackout, but in practice he does not see such a danger now.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
All News
Advertisement: