Russians fire on hromadas in Nikopol district using heavy artillery

Russian occupiers have attacked the Nikopol district twice, using heavy artillery.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "They targeted two hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.], Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets. The enemy launched at least a dozen projectiles there."

Details: Reznichenko said that there were no casualties as a result of the Russian strikes, and the aftermath of the attacks is being ascertained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!