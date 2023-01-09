Air defence shoots down Russian drone on approach from sea in Mykolaiv Oblast

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence has destroyed a Russian operational-tactical level strike and reconnaissance drone.

Source: Press service for Air Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "The enemy continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance in Mykolaiv Oblast using unmanned aerial vehicles, and units from Air Command Pivden (South) are destroying them with precision."

Details: At about 09:00 on 9 January, air defence forces downed a Russian operational-tactical level strike and reconnaissance drone on approach from the sea towards the port of Ochakiv.

A similar UAV was reported to have been hit on 7 January.

