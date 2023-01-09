Armed Forces gradually liberating Ukraine on Kreminna front

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving forward on the Svatove and Kreminna fronts, they are gradually liberating the territory towards the city of Kreminna.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast and on Telegram

Details: Haidai states that the occupiers are constantly transferring new reserves there [on Svatove and Kreminna fronts – ed.].

Also, Haidai reports that two civilians have been killed and two have been wounded as a result of a Russian attack on one of the liberated settlements in Luhansk Oblast on Monday, 9 January.

The head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration said that the Russians are constantly attacking and shelling the settlement of Bilohorivka, but the Ukrainian troops have improved their position there and are holding fast.

According to Haidai, the occupiers did not leave a single building standing in the settlement of Novoselivske.

