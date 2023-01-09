All Sections
European Commission Vice President and Zelenskyy discuss state of Ukraine’s energy system

European PravdaMonday, 9 January 2023, 18:57

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a meeting with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv.

Source: press service of the head of state, as quoted by European Pravda

Zelenskyy informed Timmermans on the state of Ukraine's energy system, which is regularly subjected to targeted missile strikes by Russia, as well as the necessary assistance that our country needs to survive the winter.

"Today, as we are defending our energy sector together with the European Union, both Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen and EU leaders help us, in particular by providing much-needed generators and transformers," said the head of state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that during the reconstruction, Ukraine will prioritise implementing green projects and is ready to become one of the European hubs of modern green energy. The President also thanked for the initiative to start a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the EU in the field of renewable gases.

"We have to decide what the generation in Ukraine should be, what the independent energy generation in Europe should be in the future. Because we will win this war, but the neighborhood with Russia will remain. That is why the European Union must be independent of any decisions of the Russian Federation. Here, we see ourselves as a reliable partner in the ‘green’ energy," Zelensky said.

The press service of the heads of state also reported that the parties discussed a number of pressing issues of the bilateral agenda, in particular in the context of the preparation of the Ukraine-EU summit, which is scheduled for 3 February in Ukraine.

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reported that Ukraine has reached agreements on the supply of transformers and generators with European countries over the past two weeks. They are necessary to maintain the functioning of Ukraine’s energy system affected by Russian attacks.

