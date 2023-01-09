Zelenskyy and Czech PM Fiala discuss further aid and Ukrainian peace formula

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has spoken with Petr Fiala, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, on the phone. They discussed further support for Ukraine and the implementation of the peace formula proposed by Kyiv.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, cited by European Pravda

Zelenskyy reported that he had thanked Petr Fiala for the Czech support of Ukraine at the EU level during its presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2022. He also told him about the situation on the front line and the risks of escalation by Russia.

"We appreciate important Czech defence support and are looking forward to it being strengthened. Special attention was paid to the Ukrainian peace formula," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Petr Fiala has yet to comment on the phone call.

Background: During a visit to a defence industry enterprise, Fiala personally signed one of the T-72 tanks which are shortly to be sent to Ukraine.

