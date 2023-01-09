All Sections
Russians are pounding Nevske: two civilians have been killed

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 9 January 2023, 21:53

The village of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast is under heavy fire from the Russian invaders. On Monday, two civilians were killed and two others were injured.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "The Russians are pounding Nevske. The village does not have a single building intact, but there are still more than a hundred civilians there. Two civilians were killed there and two more were injured as a result of enemy shelling this afternoon."

Details: According to Haidai, battles are also raging for the village of Novoselivske. The settlement has been completely destroyed and is empty. "The last local resident, a woman, was recently killed by a Russian sniper," Haidai explained.

