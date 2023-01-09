Russians are pounding Nevske: two civilians have been killed
The village of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast is under heavy fire from the Russian invaders. On Monday, two civilians were killed and two others were injured.
Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Haidai: "The Russians are pounding Nevske. The village does not have a single building intact, but there are still more than a hundred civilians there. Two civilians were killed there and two more were injured as a result of enemy shelling this afternoon."
Details: According to Haidai, battles are also raging for the village of Novoselivske. The settlement has been completely destroyed and is empty. "The last local resident, a woman, was recently killed by a Russian sniper," Haidai explained.
