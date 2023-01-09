All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians are pounding Nevske: two civilians have been killed

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 9 January 2023, 20:53
Russians are pounding Nevske: two civilians have been killed

The village of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast is under heavy fire from the Russian invaders. On Monday, two civilians were killed and two others were injured.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "The Russians are pounding Nevske. The village does not have a single building intact, but there are still more than a hundred civilians there. Two civilians were killed there and two more were injured as a result of enemy shelling this afternoon."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Haidai, battles are also raging for the village of Novoselivske. The settlement has been completely destroyed and is empty. "The last local resident, a woman, was recently killed by a Russian sniper," Haidai explained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: