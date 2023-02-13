All Sections
Russian occupiers create chatbot for informing on Ukrainians in occupied city of Kakhovka

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 13 February 2023, 03:32

The Russians have created a chatbot for informing on Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied city of Kakhovka (Kherson Oblast).

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center notes that the Russian occupiers are using this information to justify further reprisals.

"The Russians are perfectly aware of the real degree of support for the occupying forces among the locals and are continuing to search for resistance. People are being abducted for any ‘detected disloyalty'," the Center said.

According to the National Resistance Center, one of the methods that the occupiers use is anonymous reports. Chatbots have been created in the temporarily occupied territories for this purpose. Such a bot has also been created for the city of Kakhovka.

