All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupiers create chatbot for informing on Ukrainians in occupied city of Kakhovka

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 13 February 2023, 02:32
Russian occupiers create chatbot for informing on Ukrainians in occupied city of Kakhovka

The Russians have created a chatbot for informing on Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied city of Kakhovka (Kherson Oblast).

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center notes that the Russian occupiers are using this information to justify further reprisals.

Advertisement:

"The Russians are perfectly aware of the real degree of support for the occupying forces among the locals and are continuing to search for resistance. People are being abducted for any ‘detected disloyalty'," the Center said.

According to the National Resistance Center, one of the methods that the occupiers use is anonymous reports. Chatbots have been created in the temporarily occupied territories for this purpose. Such a bot has also been created for the city of Kakhovka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: