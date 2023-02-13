Explosions ring out in and around Mariupol, Russian bases hit
Monday, 13 February 2023, 07:43
Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, has reported loud explosions in Mariupol, as well as in Manhush and Nikolske.
Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram
Quote: "At least three loud explosions were heard in Manhush, Nikolske and all districts of Mariupol.
It is known that one of the occupiers’ bases, in school No. 3 in the village of Nikolske, was hit."
