Explosions ring out in and around Mariupol, Russian bases hit

Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, has reported loud explosions in Mariupol, as well as in Manhush and Nikolske.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote: "At least three loud explosions were heard in Manhush, Nikolske and all districts of Mariupol.

It is known that one of the occupiers’ bases, in school No. 3 in the village of Nikolske, was hit."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!