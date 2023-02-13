Ukrainian defenders kill over 138,000 Russian soldiers
Monday, 13 February 2023, 08:13
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed about 560 Russian invaders and destroyed 3 tanks, 3 artillery systems and 4 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians in the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 138,340 (+560) military personnel
- 3,283 (+3) tanks
- 6,492 (+4) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,290 (+3) artillery systems
- 465 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 234 (+0) air defence systems
- 296 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 286 (+0) helicopters
- 2,007 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs
- 857 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,150 (+2) vehicles and tankers
- 217 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
