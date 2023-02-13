All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill over 138,000 Russian soldiers

Iryna BalachukMonday, 13 February 2023, 08:13

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed about 560 Russian invaders and destroyed 3 tanks, 3 artillery systems and 4 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians in the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 138,340 (+560) military personnel
  • 3,283 (+3) tanks
  • 6,492 (+4) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,290 (+3) artillery systems
  • 465 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 234 (+0) air defence systems
  • 296 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 286 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,007 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 857 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,150 (+2) vehicles and tankers
  • 217 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

