Ukrainian defenders kill over 138,000 Russian soldiers

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed about 560 Russian invaders and destroyed 3 tanks, 3 artillery systems and 4 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians in the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 138,340 (+560) military personnel

3,283 (+3) tanks

6,492 (+4) armoured combat vehicles

2,290 (+3) artillery systems

465 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

234 (+0) air defence systems

296 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

286 (+0) helicopters

2,007 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs

857 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,150 (+2) vehicles and tankers

217 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!