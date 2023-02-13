Russian forces hit production base in Kherson, killing one worker

Russian invaders attacked Kherson using artillery on 13 February, destroying the production base of one of the local businesses, and killing one of its employees.

Source: Press service for Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote: "Russian troops once again attacked the city today [13 February], using artillery. The enemy shells completely destroyed the production base building of one of the [local] businesses."

Details: Kherson OMA reported that emergency workers, medics and law enforcement officers had arrived at the scene promptly. A security guard was found under the rubble, and doctors pronounced him dead.

Background:

On Sunday, 12 February Russian forces attacked Kherson hromada 20 times [Hromada is an administrative unit designating, in this case, the city of Kherson and its adjacent territories – ed.]. An injured man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

On 13 February, Ukrainian Railways reported that Russian forces had damaged a railway track in Kherson Oblast during attacks.

