Russian forces hit production base in Kherson, killing one worker

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 13 February 2023, 12:00

Russian invaders attacked Kherson using artillery on 13 February, destroying the production base of one of the local businesses, and killing one of its employees.

Source: Press service for Kherson Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote: "Russian troops once again attacked the city today [13 February], using artillery. The enemy shells completely destroyed the production base building of one of the [local] businesses."

Details: Kherson OMA reported that emergency workers, medics and law enforcement officers had arrived at the scene promptly. A security guard was found under the rubble, and doctors pronounced him dead.

Background:

  • On Sunday, 12 February Russian forces attacked Kherson hromada 20 times [Hromada is an administrative unit designating, in this case, the city of Kherson and its adjacent territories – ed.]. An injured man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
  • On 13 February, Ukrainian Railways reported that Russian forces had damaged a railway track in Kherson Oblast during attacks.

