All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians damage railway track in Kherson Oblast, train to Kherson not running

Iryna BalachukMonday, 13 February 2023, 07:58
Russians damage railway track in Kherson Oblast, train to Kherson not running

Train no. 102/101 from Kyiv to Kherson will not reach its destination but will stop in Mykolaiv due to the fact that the Russians damaged the railway track in Kherson Oblast during attacks.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) on Telegram

Quote: "The railway track has been damaged as a result of the attack on Kherson Oblast, therefore Mykolaiv will be the final stop for train no. 102/101 Kyiv-Kherson this time."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia has reported that passengers will be transferred from Mykolaiv to Kherson by shuttle buses. Kherson residents who are waiting for a train in Kyiv will also be transported to Mykolaiv by bus.

Ukrzaliznytsia has noted that track repair work is currently ongoing.

They promise to report on possible changes in upcoming train services.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: