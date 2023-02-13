Russians damage railway track in Kherson Oblast, train to Kherson not running

Train no. 102/101 from Kyiv to Kherson will not reach its destination but will stop in Mykolaiv due to the fact that the Russians damaged the railway track in Kherson Oblast during attacks.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) on Telegram

Quote: "The railway track has been damaged as a result of the attack on Kherson Oblast, therefore Mykolaiv will be the final stop for train no. 102/101 Kyiv-Kherson this time."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia has reported that passengers will be transferred from Mykolaiv to Kherson by shuttle buses. Kherson residents who are waiting for a train in Kyiv will also be transported to Mykolaiv by bus.

Ukrzaliznytsia has noted that track repair work is currently ongoing.

They promise to report on possible changes in upcoming train services.

