All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian army expands military training ground near Voronezh

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 13 February 2023, 11:35
Russian army expands military training ground near Voronezh

Satellite images show that the Russian occupiers have set up a new tent camp next to the Pogonovo training ground near Voronezh, Russia.

Source: Radio Liberty Russia; Planet.com

Details: Judging by the satellite images of the Planet.com service, the new tent camp next to the Pogonovo training ground was built no earlier than 25 January.

Advertisement:

The construction process of the camp can be traced to the pictures taken on 30 January, as well as on 1 and 7 February.

The Russian army actively transferred equipment and personnel to this training ground on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago. 

Units of the 1st Guards Tank Army, in particular, were based here; later, according to Ukrainian intelligence, with reference to documents discovered after Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv, units of this army lost over 400 soldiers killed or wounded and officers, as well as over 300 pieces of equipment. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: