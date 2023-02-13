All Sections
Russian army expands military training ground near Voronezh

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 13 February 2023, 12:35

Satellite images show that the Russian occupiers have set up a new tent camp next to the Pogonovo training ground near Voronezh, Russia.

Source: Radio Liberty Russia; Planet.com

Details: Judging by the satellite images of the Planet.com service, the new tent camp next to the Pogonovo training ground was built no earlier than 25 January.

The construction process of the camp can be traced to the pictures taken on 30 January, as well as on 1 and 7 February.

The Russian army actively transferred equipment and personnel to this training ground on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago. 

Units of the 1st Guards Tank Army, in particular, were based here; later, according to Ukrainian intelligence, with reference to documents discovered after Russian troops withdrew from Kyiv, units of this army lost over 400 soldiers killed or wounded and officers, as well as over 300 pieces of equipment. 

