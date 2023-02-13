All Sections
89% of Ukrainians ready to fight back even in case of nuclear attack

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 13 February 2023, 13:09

89% of Ukrainians are ready to fight back even if Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons against their country, 93% of respondents consider a complete Russian withdrawal from Ukraine, including temporarily occupied Crimea, to be a condition for ceasing fire. 

Source: Munich Security Report 2023; DW news outlet 

Details: The survey, conducted in November 2022, shows that 95% of Ukrainians advocate for continuing the military resistance if Ukrainian cities keep being bombed. 

89% vote for continuing military resistance even if Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield or against some Ukrainian city, whereas 91% think the same even if Russia drops a nuclear bomb over the Black Sea.

 

Moreover, 93% of respondents are convinced that only a complete Russian withdrawal from Ukraine, including temporarily occupied Crimea, is necessary for ceasing fire. Every tenth person agrees on taking Crimea off the table; however, 80% do not agree with this. 

7% of Ukrainians support the idea of retreating the Russian army to "the demarcation line" as of 24 February 2022. 1% believes that it is necessary to leave everything as it is now; 97% stand against it. 

 

In addition, Ukrainians realise a long-term threat that comes from Russia. The majority (83%) think they will never be safe while Vladimir Putin is the Russian President. 75% believe they will not be safe without Western security guarantees. 71% name the supply of Western weapons a security condition. 65% of respondents are sure that NATO membership is a security guarantee. 

DW news outlet has reported that the Munich Security Conference has included Ukraine in the list of the countries, citizens of which are surveyed in order to estimate the recently developed Munich Security Index for the first time this year. 

Russia was in the list earlier. However, the organisers decided not to conduct the survey of Russians this year because of "repressions that are strengthening". 

