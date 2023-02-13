All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin uses armoured train for security reasons since beginning of war

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 13 February 2023, 15:14

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasingly using an armoured train for long-distance trips to his residences, which he switched to in the spring of 2021. 

Source: investigation of the Dossier Center 

Quote: "Vladimir Putin started using an armoured train in the fall of 2021, when the Russian army began to actively prepare for the invasion of Ukraine. After the start of the war, he rides it more and more often, especially to his favourite residence in Valdai."

Details: Reportedly, Putin may have started favouring an armoured train for security reasons. Unlike airplanes, it is more difficult to track a train because there are no services for tracking passenger trains in real time.

In addition, the two residences of the Russian president, which he visits, are located on the Black Sea coast, where flights are restricted due to the war.

The story says that the armoured train has a car with a bedroom and a workplace, a car for accompanying personnel and a car for special communications.

Outwardly, the armoured train is similar to a regular train, only instead of four axles it has six, instead of one locomotive — several, and special equipment is placed on the roof.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists found out that the special train matching the description belongs to the Grand Service Express company, which was owned by an offshore company associated withvYuriy Kovalchuk, the associate of the Russian President, and businessman Mikhail Rabinovich, who is called a good acquaintance of Kovalchuk.

Putin was photographed aboard of the armoured train only once in 2012, before it was repaired. Photographs of the outside of the train have never been officially published.

The journalists also calculated the approximate cost of the armoured train. According to their estimates, it can cost a little more than 1 billion Russian roubles [roughly US$ 13.5 million].

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News