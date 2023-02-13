All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two more collaborators from Kherson Oblast get prison terms for participation in sham referendum

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 13 February 2023, 14:53

Another two residents of Kherson Oblast who took part in conducting a sham referendum of the occupiers were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. 

Source: Prosecutor’s Office in Kherson Oblast

Details: Two residents of the villages of Novooleksandrivka and Borozenske in Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast, have been found guilty of collaborationism. 

Advertisement:

They have been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. In addition, they have been deprived of the right to hold positions in state bodies and conduct activities related to the election process for the next 10 years. 

Prosecutors have proven that the defendants voluntarily took part in conducting the so-called sham referendum, orchestrated by the occupation authorities, about temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast seceding from Ukraine and acceding to the Russian Federation. 

From 23 to 27 September 2022, those people, being members of an illegally created election commission, came to people’s houses and gave them ballots for an illegal vote. 

After this, they forwarded the used ballots to the so-called head of the election commission for further counting and announcing the results. 

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained both men after the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the territory of Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: