Two more collaborators from Kherson Oblast get prison terms for participation in sham referendum

Another two residents of Kherson Oblast who took part in conducting a sham referendum of the occupiers were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Source: Prosecutor’s Office in Kherson Oblast

Details: Two residents of the villages of Novooleksandrivka and Borozenske in Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast, have been found guilty of collaborationism.

They have been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. In addition, they have been deprived of the right to hold positions in state bodies and conduct activities related to the election process for the next 10 years.

Prosecutors have proven that the defendants voluntarily took part in conducting the so-called sham referendum, orchestrated by the occupation authorities, about temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast seceding from Ukraine and acceding to the Russian Federation.

From 23 to 27 September 2022, those people, being members of an illegally created election commission, came to people’s houses and gave them ballots for an illegal vote.

After this, they forwarded the used ballots to the so-called head of the election commission for further counting and announcing the results.

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained both men after the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the territory of Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!