60-80% of occupied Sievierodonetsk remains without electricity and heating

Most of the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, occupied by Russian troops in June, remains without public utilities.

Source: Oleksandr Striuk, Head of the Sievierodonetsk City Administration, on the air of Radio Liberty’s Radio Donbas.Realii project.

Quote: "They are trying to equip the houses that are more or less intact for the military to live in. Parts of the neighbourhoods have been powered with electricity. Modular boiler houses are being brought in, which they are trying to connect to the dangling networks by hand. But 60-80% of the city is without communications, so these are islands of life which are made exclusively for themselves [the Russians – ed.]."

Details: According to the head of the city administration, food and medicine are available in the occupied city, but at higher prices than in the free territories. In particular, medicine is imported from Russia, but they are in short supply.

The local hospital has a minimum number of medical personnel, from Sievierodonetsk as well as from occupied Luhansk.

The death rate is high in the city, added Striuk.

Background: Given the hostilities and Russia's occupation of a part of Donetsk Oblast, it is impossible to independently verify information on the situation in the occupied territories.

At the end of June last year, after a long defence that lasted from the first days of the full-scale offensive, Ukrainian units withdrew from Sievierodonetsk.

At that time, Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, reported that 90% of the occupied Sievierodonetsk was destroyed.

