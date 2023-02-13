Russians attack Kherson hromada, woman killed in Inhulets

The Russian army conducted 13 strikes on Kherson hromada [an administrative unit designating, in this case, the city of Kherson and its adjacent territories – ed.], killing one person, and a woman has been killed and a man injured in the village of Inhulets, Dariivka hromada, on the evening of 13 February.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "Russian troops attacked the homes of civilians in the village of Inhulets, Kherson Oblast, which has had tragic consequences.

The shells fell on the yards where civilians were peacefully working in the evening. A fragment of an enemy munition hit a woman who was near her house. The wounds were incompatible with life, the victim had died on the spot. Another resident of the village was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his back."

Details: Kherson City Military Administration reported that the Russian army attacked Kherson hromada 13 times on 13 February. One person has been killed.

Antonivka, Shumenskyi microdisctrict, Ostriv (Island) and the centre were targeted most with Russian fire.

