Germany does not discuss providing fighter jets to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 13 February 2023, 21:39

Annalena Baerbock, German Minister for Foreign Affairs, has said that the government in Berlin is not currently considering providing fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Bild; European Pravda

Quote: "This is not a subject of our debate," Baerbock said on Monday during a visit to Helsinki.

Details: On Tuesday, defence ministers and military officials from Western countries gather in Brussels for another meeting in the Ramstein format.

At the meeting, Western allies will discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine. The meeting is being held in parallel with a NATO ministerial meeting.

Background: Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, said on Monday that the Alliance is discussing the provision of Western-style fighter jets to Ukraine, and that the speed with which such assistance can be provided is important in this regard.

Earlier, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, said that any decision to supply fighter jets to Ukraine should come from NATO.

