All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Italy backs creation of special tribunal for Russia

European PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 00:42

Italy is supporting the creation of a special tribunal for war crimes committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Antonio Tajani, Italian Foreign Minister, as reported by European Pravda, citing Sky24

Details: "The killing of defenceless people is a war crime, and we will see how to intervene: if a special tribunal is created, we are not against it," Tajani said.

He also said that Italy has never sent weapons to strike Russian territory and has never declared war on Russia.

"We have a problem with the leadership, not the people. If the leadership violates international law, we can only have one position: condemnation of violations of the law, war crimes, and violence," Tajani explained.

Background:

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that the EU is determined to bring Russia to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and to establish a tribunal for this purpose.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, suggested various options for creating a special tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice, as well as for the European Council’s assistance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News