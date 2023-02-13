All Sections
Italy backs creation of special tribunal for Russia

European PravdaMonday, 13 February 2023, 23:42
Italy is supporting the creation of a special tribunal for war crimes committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Antonio Tajani, Italian Foreign Minister, as reported by European Pravda, citing Sky24

Details: "The killing of defenceless people is a war crime, and we will see how to intervene: if a special tribunal is created, we are not against it," Tajani said.

He also said that Italy has never sent weapons to strike Russian territory and has never declared war on Russia.

"We have a problem with the leadership, not the people. If the leadership violates international law, we can only have one position: condemnation of violations of the law, war crimes, and violence," Tajani explained.

Background:

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that the EU is determined to bring Russia to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and to establish a tribunal for this purpose.

Earlier, Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, suggested various options for creating a special tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice, as well as for the European Council’s assistance.

