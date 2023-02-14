Russian Army fails to overcome problems it had year ago – White House

The Russian army has not been able to overcome the problems it faced at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in a year.

Source: Ukrinform, citing John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council

Quote: "They're [Russians – ed.] still suffering some of the same problems they were a year ago...

The Russian military is still struggling. They have not surmounted these – these problems."

Details: Kirby has explained that he was referring to the Russians' problems with logistics, sustainment, integration of joint fires, manpower, personnel and unit cohesion.

He has added that Vladimir Putin continues to "change generals like socks," but this does not help solve the problems of the Russian army.



Background:

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said that the Russians have started their "huge offensive", but the invaders are having "huge problems" with it.

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) came to the conclusion that the Russian military has not managed to prepare conscripts for effective offensive operations in a short period of time.

Almost half of the mobilised Russian soldiers killed, whose names were established by BBC News Russian, died in 2023.

