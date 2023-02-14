All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Conscripted Russians do not have necessary experience for successful offensive – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 07:49

The deployment of conscripted servicemen by Russian troops is unlikely to create sufficient offensive potential for a large-scale and rapid mechanised offensive, experts at the Institute for the Study of War believe.

Source: ISW report

Details: the Institute emphasised that Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, representative of the Ukrainian Tavriisk operational direction, stated that the Russian military will need to restaff the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade for the third time due to its losses in Vuhledar. He noted that that the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade had 5,000 servicemen prior to its defeat in Vuhledar. 

At the same time, ISW quotes a Russian serviceman from the 155th Nacal Infantry Brigade who took part in the assault on Vuhledar. He said that the brigade was 80-90% staffed with mobilised personnel.

"Russia’s continued reliance on mobilised men who were unable to perform military tasks such as identifying and detecting minefields or knowing what to do having blundered into them during the assault indicates that these mobilised elements do not have the necessary combat experience necessary to stage a successful mechanised offensive. These mobilised men have likely received limited individual training and lack the unit cohesion and professional training or experience necessary for large-scale mechanised offensives," ISW report reads.

"Russia may deploy additional mobilised elements that may be able to conduct sound defensive operations or attrition-based offensive operations to the Vuhledar frontline, but these mobilised soldiers are unlikely to become effective mechanised elements capable of mounting successful offensive operations in any short period of months," added the Institute's expers. 

ISW key takeaways for 13 February:

  • Moscow continues to leverage its relationship with Iran to provide military support for the war in Ukraine.

  • The Wagner Group’s continued dissemination of deliberately brutal extrajudicial execution videos and generally graphic content is normalising an increasing level of brutality and thuggishness within the domestic Russian information space.

  • Russian military command is facing challenges integrating irregular armed formations with conventional forces.

  • Russian authorities are increasingly undertaking measures to promote self-censorship in Russia under the guise of countering increased information threats resulting from the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to publicly stand by the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) as his naval infantry continues to suffer catastrophic casualties around Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

  • Russian forces continued to conduct ground attacks northwest of Svatove and near Kreminna.

  • Russian forces made marginal territorial gains near Bakhmut and continued to conduct ground attacks across the Donetsk Oblast front line.

  • Russian forces unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast while continuing to fortify their positions in the region.

  • Russian officials and regime-linked actors continue to exploit assets from captured Ukrainian cities for economic and military benefit.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News