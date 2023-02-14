Invaders kill 2 civilians in Kherson Oblast

Two people were killed as a result of Russian aggression in Kherson Oblast on 13 February.

Source: Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Head of the Kherson Oblast Council, on Telegram.

Quote: "Over the past day, as a result of Russia's military aggression in Kherson Oblast, 5 people were hit, including 2 dead."

Recall: The Russian invaders hit Kherson on 13 February. The production base of one business was destroyed and an employee was killed.

