Ukrainian defenders kill over 139,000 Russian soldiers

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 14 February 2023, 08:11

Russia has lost more than 139,000 soldiers, 3,286 tanks, 6,500 armoured combat vehicles, 2,299 artillery systems and 2,011 drones in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 14 February 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 139,080 (+740) military personnel
  • 3,286 (+3) tanks
  • 6,500 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,299 (+9) artillery systems
  • 466 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 234 (+0) air defence systems
  • 298 (+2)  fixed-wing aircraft
  • 286 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,011 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 857 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,155 (+5) vehicles and tankers
  • 218 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed. 

