Ukrainian defenders kill over 139,000 Russian soldiers

Russia has lost more than 139,000 soldiers, 3,286 tanks, 6,500 armoured combat vehicles, 2,299 artillery systems and 2,011 drones in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 14 February 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 139,080 (+740) military personnel

3,286 (+3) tanks

6,500 (+8) armoured combat vehicles

2,299 (+9) artillery systems

466 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

234 (+0) air defence systems

298 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft

286 (+0) helicopters

2,011 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs

857 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,155 (+5) vehicles and tankers

218 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!