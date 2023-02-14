Ukrainian defenders kill over 139,000 Russian soldiers
Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 08:11
Russia has lost more than 139,000 soldiers, 3,286 tanks, 6,500 armoured combat vehicles, 2,299 artillery systems and 2,011 drones in the war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 14 February 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 139,080 (+740) military personnel
- 3,286 (+3) tanks
- 6,500 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,299 (+9) artillery systems
- 466 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 234 (+0) air defence systems
- 298 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft
- 286 (+0) helicopters
- 2,011 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs
- 857 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,155 (+5) vehicles and tankers
- 218 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
