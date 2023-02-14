All Sections
Russian army aims to attack on most fronts but lacks power – British Intelligence

European PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 08:28
Russian army aims to attack on most fronts but lacks power – British Intelligence

British Intelligence has stated that the Russian Federation wants to reverse the gains achieved by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in September-November 2022, so the Russian army has received orders to advance on most of the axes. 

Source: Intelligence update by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, reported by European Pravda

Details: The report states that in the last three days, Wagner Group forces have almost certainly made further small gains around the northern outskirts of the contested Donbas town of Bakhmut, including into the village of Krasna Hora.

However, organised Ukrainian defence continues in the area. The tactical Russian advance to the south of the town has likely made little progress.

Moreover, In the north, in the Kreminna-Svatove sector of Luhansk Oblast, Russian forces are making continuous offensive efforts, though each local attack remains on too small a scale to achieve a significant breakthrough.

Quote: "Russia likely aims to reverse some of the gains Ukrainian forces made over September-November 2022: there is a realistic possibility that their immediate goal is to advance west to the Zherebets River.

Overall, the current operational picture suggests that Russian forces are being given orders to advance in most sectors, but that they have not massed sufficient offensive combat power on any one axis to achieve a decisive effect."

Background: Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is launching new offensives instead of demonstrating readiness for peace in Ukraine. 

