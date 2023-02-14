All Sections
Moldovan President's party says Serbian saboteurs under Russia's control planned to enter Moldova disguised as football fans

European PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 11:12

A lawmaker from the Moldovan president's Action and Solidarity party said that the special services had allegedly prevented the first step to the implementation of the Kremlin's plan to destabilise the country by not letting in Serbian fans, among whom saboteurs were supposed to enter.

Source: Adrian Keptonar on air of Moldovan television, quoted by Newsmaker, reports European Pravda 

The politician emphasised that a match between the football teams of Serbia and Moldova will be held in Chișinău this week. "At first, it was planned that fans of the Serbian team would arrive in our country. Thanks to the efforts of the Security Intelligence Service long before the information provided by Zelenskyy appeared, the Serbian national team will play in front of empty stands, because that is how they planned to bring in saboteurs," said the lawmaker.

It should be noted that Keptonar is a member of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Public Order in the Parliament of Moldova.

The media outlet has contacted the Security and Intelligence Service for comment and has not yet received a response.

At the EU summit in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted the Kremlin's plans to take control of Moldova, after which the Ukrainian leader immediately passed all the information to his counterpart, President Maia Sandu.

On 13 February, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, confirmed that the Ukrainian side conveyed to her the Kremlin's plans to destabilise the situation in Moldova and that forceful actions involving saboteurs from outside the country, from Russia, Belarus, and the Balkans, were being prepared.

Moscow rejected the accusations, calling the published plan "unproven disinformation." Serbia, in turn, is demanding details about saboteurs, citizens of Serbia, whom Russia allegedly planned to involve in order to destabilise Moldova.

See more on this topic in the EuroPravda video blog and in the article Coup in Moldova: why Maia Sandu is changing the government under the threat of a hybrid attack by the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



