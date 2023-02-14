All Sections
Dealers try bringing Russian components worth millions of hryvnias to Ukraine – all seized and to be given to army

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 12:43

The Chernivtsi Oblast customs has exposed dealers who were trying to bring Russian car components to Ukraine worth 2 million hryvnias [approximately US$55,000 – ed.] as goods from China. Those components have been seized and will be given to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the State Bureau of Investigation

Quote: "They attempted to bring components to Russian-made VAZ cars as goods from China. Law enforcement officers have discovered 800 boxes with radiators, carburetors, petrol pumps, branch pipes, caps, nuts, door handles etc."

Details: The State Bureau of Investigation has reported that it discovered the components together with the customs specialists. According to all the documents, all those things are worth almost 2.5 million hryvnias [almost US$64,000].

All the seized goods will be transferred to the Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration that will send the components to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

The customs specialists will make an administrative protocol for violating customs regulations according to the Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. The dealers will be fined 100% of the goods’ cost. 

 

