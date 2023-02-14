All Sections
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers appoints First Deputy Minister of Defence

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 14 February 2023, 15:21
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers appoints First Deputy Minister of Defence

At its meeting on Tuesday 14 February, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, a hero of Ukraine, to the position of First Deputy Minister of Defense.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, on Telegram

Details: At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Rusnak from the post of First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government did not make any other personnel changes on Tuesday.

Earlier: Previously, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported that he wants to dismiss his deputies Ivan Rusnak and Oleh Haiduk and appoint Oleksandr Pavliuk as First Deputy Minister, volunteer Vitalii Deineha as Deputy Minister for Digital Development, and former ambassador Andrii Shevchenko as Deputy Minister for European Integration.

Background:

  • On 21 January, ZN.ua reported that the Ministry of Defence buys food for military personnel at a price two to three times higher than in Kyiv stores. Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, who was involved in the case of US$580,000 embezzlement during the purchase of military ammunition, signed the December agreement with Active Company on behalf of the Ministry.
  • The information about "chicken eggs for 17 hryvnias" [US$0.5] was particularly publicised: the journalists' investigation referred to the price per piece, although the document stated the price for 100 grams.
  • The Ministry of Defence called the information about expensive food misleading and manipulative and promised to contact the Security Service of Ukraine, while Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov denied the accusations against the Ministry of Defence. Later, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Reznikov admitted that he was too emotional and promised to thoroughly check all the facts revealed by the journalists.

