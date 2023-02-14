All Sections
No news about fighter jets – US Secretary of Defence

European PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 16:33

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defence, has said after the Rammstein meeting in Brussels that he had no news regarding the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "[As for the fighter jets], I don't have any announcement to make today," Austin said.

Details: Austin emphasised that allies will continue to work with Ukraine to solve its most urgent needs, and reminded that Ukraine is preparing for a counteroffensive in the spring.

According to Austin, cooperation with Ukraine currently focuses on teaching the Ukrainian military to use new systems and deliver them to the battlefield.

Austin also added that the US does not see Russia stockpiling its aircraft in preparation for a potential larger air strike.

Background: Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, said that the Alliance is discussing the provision of Western-style fighter jets to Ukraine, and that the speed with which such assistance can be provided is important in this regard.

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has said that the country prefers a closed discussion on whether to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv.

