No threat of Russian attack on Kyiv now – US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

European PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 18:38

General Mark Milley, United States Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, claims that the American side currently sees no signs of a possible Russian attack on Kyiv.

Source: Milley at a press conference on Tuesday, following a meeting of Ukraine's Defence Contact Group, reports European Pravda

Details: "There is always a potential threat [to Kyiv], threats from the air, threats of missile attacks. Kyiv is the capital and is an important target in this war. I would never rule out Russia's ability to attack Kyiv. But as of right now, we have not seen any significant indications or warnings [of this]," Milley said.

As first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches, Western observers have begun to speculate that Russia may make another attempt to seize Kyiv, as it already tried to do in early 2022.

Also, as reported, the American general called the battle near Bakhmut the largest in terms of losses so far and predicted that Ukrainian forces would not retreat from the city.

On Tuesday, 14 February, in Brussels, defence ministers and defence officials from about 50 countries gathered for a Ramstein meeting, where they were expected to make additional commitments to provide Ukraine with ammunition and air defence equipment, with these immediate needs taking precedence over longer-term requests such as fighter jets or rapid delivery of Western battle tanks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

